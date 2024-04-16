Name: Megan Sealey

Age: 27

Job title: E-commerce manager

Company & location: Birds Eye, Woking

Education: BSc (Hons) in Sport and Exercise Science at Nottingham Trent University

As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up? A veterinary doctor. However, at the age of 10 I fainted in the vets when my rabbit had to have his nails cut and he bled. I quickly realised maybe being a vet wasn’t the career for me.

Why did you decide to go for a career in food & drink? I’ve always been a little bit curious throughout my life, through school and university. I think I got that from my dad who would go food shopping in a very different way to most people, asking questions like “why have they put that there?” My dad has been in the food industry over 30 years and nurtured me to question why things are the way they are, to understand relationships between shoppers, products, and retailers.

I loved my sports science degree and learned a lot about myself but when I graduated, I went into the food industry – initially into petfood – and learnt a lot about the differences between shoppers, retailers, and consumers. You never stop learning in the food industry and every day, week, month, and year is different.

“This role blends creativity, entrepreneurship and consumer engagement in a dynamic environment”

Explain your job to us in a sentence (or two): I’m part of the e-commerce centre of excellence team at Birds Eye and am accountable for the strategic development of the e-commerce channel, helping to drive profitable growth for the UK & Ireland markets. I provide expertise, guidance and support to other functions within the business on e-commerce.

What does a typical day look like for you? My role is very varied, making each day different and exciting as I collaborate with various functions within the organisation.

One day, I might be supporting commercial managers in reviewing retailer websites, leveraging insights to identify growth opportunities aligned with strategic objectives. On another day, I could be working closely with marketing managers to enhance brand visibility and optimise digital content for the digital shelf.

Despite the varied tasks, a consistent aspect of my role is data and analytics. In e-commerce, data-driven insights are essential for driving performance, so a significant portion of my time is dedicated to analysing performance, conducting test & learns, and refining strategies to enhance our online presence and deliver tangible results.

Tell us how you went about applying for your job: I applied internally for my current position at Birds Eye, undergoing a two-stage interview process. The first stage involved creating a presentation addressing a relevant scenario, followed by a Q&A session to further discuss my ideas. The second stage was a competency-based assessment focusing on key skills for the role.

Prior to applying, I developed a career development plan tailored to the required competencies, enabling me to confidently demonstrate my suitability during the interview.

What’s the best part about working for a food & drink company? The most rewarding aspect of working at a food and drink company is shaping consumer engagement with our products. With the freedom to innovate, I can help influence our company’s offerings and the broader industry.

Witnessing ideas come to life, from conception to retail, is incredibly fulfilling. In essence, this role blends creativity, entrepreneurship and consumer engagement in a dynamic environment.

And what’s the biggest misconception people have about working in food & drink? I think that one of the biggest misconceptions people have about working in the food and drink industry is that creativity is limited and that we have to strictly adhere to established norms. There really is ample opportunity for innovation and thinking outside of the box, especially when you work for the right company that fosters a culture of creativity.

What advice would you give to other young people looking to get into the food & drink industry? My advice is to approach it with passion, adaptability, resilience and a willingness to embrace both the rewards and challenges that come with it.

The food and drink industry is very interesting and diverse, so there’s always something new to learn and explore. It’s constantly evolving at a rapid pace, so there are endless opportunities for growth and innovation, making it an exciting field to be a part of.

What’s your ultimate career dream? My ultimate career aspiration is to excel in the dynamic digital landscape.

I see myself at the forefront of digital transformation, leading cross-functional teams to develop and execute strategic initiatives that transform how businesses engage with the digital world. My dream is to leave a legacy of innovation, creativity and positive change in the digital landscape, inspiring others to push boundaries, challenge norms and embrace the endless possibilities that the digital future holds.