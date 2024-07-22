Hunt & Brew, Australia’s RTD coffee market leader, is to launch in the UK.

Bottles in Brazil Coffee, Ethiopia Coffee (black, dairy-free) and Colombia Coffee (rsp: £3.45/330ml) are to land in Tesco Express stores from 28 July, with a wider rollout in the retailer to follow from September.

The drinks offered “a crafted, premium coffee experience in RTD format”, Hunt & Brew said.

Citing YouGov data, the brand said 74% of UK drinkers that currently didn’t buy RTD coffee were put off because products didn’t stand up to those available in coffee shops. Meanwhile, 30% said added sugar was the main reason for not purchasing RTD coffee.

Hunt & Brew – which would be made in the UK in Berkshire using “real coffee, fresh British milk and nothing else” – would therefore appeal to shoppers “seeking a real, no added sugar proposition”, the brand said.

This opportunity was worth an incremental £70m in retail sales value to the £289m RTD coffee category, it claimed.

“There are many well-founded preconceptions about RTD coffee being full of sugars or sweeteners, and we’re here to shake things up,” said Hunt & Brew chief growth officer Doni Savvides. “Our commitment to real coffee and clean ingredients sets us apart, and launching in Tesco is a dream come true for us.

“We know the absence of added sugar, sweeteners or any other nasties appeals not only to real coffee drinkers, but to health-conscious consumers, and we can’t wait for people to try our brews,” he added.