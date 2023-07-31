Bear is to launch a range of dual-flavoured fruit snacks specifically targeted at older children.

Called Fruit Splits, two variants – Strawberry & Apple and Raspberry & Pineapple – will hit supermarket shelves in August.

They contribute towards one of the recommended five portions of fruit and veg a day, with no added sugar.

Each will be packaged in a multipack of five 20g snacks (rsp: £2.85).

As well as being “tasty and better for you”, the snacks had a “fun and educational element”, containing collectible science cards.

They were designed specifically to appeal to older children, aged between six and 10, with the aim of broadening the brand’s appeal.

Innovation was “important for keeping children engaged with healthier options”, said Bear senior innovation manager Matthew Kitteridge.

“This launch is set to help us retain parents in the snacking category for longer through snacks that are attractive to older children, as well as our younger cubs,” Kitteridge added.

It will be supported by shopper marketing, a digital campaign and influencer partnerships.

Bear entered the snack bar category last summer, launching a duo of HFSS-compliant SKUs made from real fruit and oats.