Gut health breakfast brand Bio & Me is to expand into flapjacks.

A trio of variants – Toffee Apple, Super Berry and Cocoa Hazelnut – will hit shelves in early April, available as single bars (rsp: £1.20/38g) and in multipacks of three (rsp: £2.95/3x38g).

Each contains nine or more plant-based ingredients, including the likes of almonds, pumpkin seeds and seaweed. They are also high in fibre and gluten-free with no added sugar.

Waitrose will stock all three multipacks.

Multipacks of Toffee Apple and Super Berry will also roll into the free-from aisles at Sainsbury’s and Tesco.

As curiosity around gut health continues to grow, the bars would appeal to a broad range of consumers, offering “tangible gut health benefits at an accessible price point”, said Bio & Me.

“We wanted to create an unparalleled everyday snack that stood head and shoulders above the rest of the competition, and we believe these new oat bars do exactly that,” said Bio & Me CEO Jon Walsh.

“Now more than ever, consumers are looking at what’s actually in the food they’re eating, and for us, as a credible, science-backed brand, it was important for these bars to be the absolute best.”

The launch will be supported by a marketing push spanning out-of-home, digital and social media activity, as well as sampling in partnership with HelloFresh.