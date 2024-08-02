Biotiful Gut Health has launched a range of high protein kefir drinks for the food to go category.

The range comprises Vanilla, Chocolate and Strawberry variants, each with 20g of natural protein per 330ml bottle (rsp: £1.95).

Biotiful said the range represented a world first – the first time any brand had managed to combine 20g of protein from natural sources with live cultures in a fermented dairy drink – and took months of development to bring to market.

The products contain no artificial ingredients, which the brand said was a “marked difference” from most other products on the market.

They include billions of live cultures, calcium and vitamin B12, and are low in fat.

“We know there is a demand for products that combine the benefits of clean protein and natural gut health,” said Natasha Bowes, CEO and founder of Biotiful Gut Health. “We also know that more than ever consumers want clean, natural products with none of the artificial ingredients that many other products in this category contain – and that is what we have created with our groundbreaking High Protein Kefir ranges.”

According to IRI, kefir and protein are the two fastest growth categories in convenience, and Biotiful is hoping to bridge the gap with it’s so-called clean protein products.

The new drinks range comes following the recent launch of Biotiful Kefir Protein Single Serve Pots – combining high-protein quark kefir with three dessert inspired flavours: Salted Caramel, Chocolate Orange and Strawberry Cheesecake, each with 15g of protein per 150g pot (rsp: £1.25).

“We are thrilled to bring these innovative ranges to the food to go category that really delivers in terms of taste, quality, health and convenience,” said Bowes.

The drinks range launches into Sainsbury’s on 4 August.