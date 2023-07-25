Bisto has added a range of seasonings specifically designed for roast potatoes and roast chicken.

A trio of 25g roast chicken seasonings: Lemon & Black Pepper, Smoked Paprika & Sundried Tomato, and Roast Garlic & Herb; and two 50g roast potato seasonings: Rosemary & Garlic and Sea Salt, Black Pepper & Onion haver rolled into Morrisons (rsp: £1.25).

The innovations were intended “to bring extra flavour and inspire home cooks to elevate their meals quickly, easily and cost effectively”, said Bisto.

They gave “enhanced texture to home-made chicken and roast potatoes”, it added.

There were “more than 1.2 billion roast occasions a year”, said Bisto marketing director Mark Alldred, citing Kantar data [MAT 7 August 2022].

“However, many consumers feel that creating a traditional roast with all of the trimmings is hard work.”

The seasonings would “improve the popularity of this meal occasion by adding interesting flavours in an easy-to-use format”, Alldred added.

It comes after shelf prices of Bisto products have risen by as much as 50% in the major mults over recent months, as reported by The Grocer.