Actor Blake Lively’s posh mixer brand Betty Buzz has made its UK debut.

Five variants – Ginger Beer, Sparkling Lemon Lime, Sparkling Grapefruit and Meyer Lemon Club Soda – have rolled exclusively into Whole Foods Market.

The drinks, which debuted in the US in September 2021, contain real fruit juice and no artificial ingredients.

They are available in single 266ml bottles (rsp: £2.49) and in a four-bottle multipack (rsp: £8.99/4x266ml).

While Lively herself is teetotal, the drinks are “crafted for choice” and can be drunk on their own or mixed with either traditional or non-alcoholic spirits.

“With 8.4 million UK adults choosing not to drink alcohol and the rise in demand for low and non-alcoholic drinks in recent years, it’s important we offer a range of high quality and delicious drink options that not only taste great, but suit a variety of occasions and drinking preferences,” said Whole Foods UK executive leader of purchasing Jade Hoai.



Betty Buzz is the latest celebrity-backed soft drinks brand to hit the UK market over recent months.

Actor Gillian Anderson last month launched her own functional soft drinks brand, G Spot; while model Bella Hadid’s nootropic drinks brand Kin Euphorics has been available in the UK since February.