Blue Dragon is to relaunch its sweet chilli sauce to offer distinction between its potential uses as both a cooking sauce and condiment.

A reformulated version of the sauce, which is “slightly thicker” than the original to allow for effective “dipping and dunking”, will hit shelves in new-look squeezy bottles.

The upside-down bottle design offered “improved functionality”, making it easier for shoppers to squeeze out a “perfect dose” of the product onto their plates without mess, Blue Dragon claimed.

Original (rsp: £2.65 & £3.50/315g & 535g) and Reduced Sugar (rsp: £2.65 & £3.50/295g & 500g) variants of the condiment will roll out in two bottle sizes.

Mild and Hot variants will be available in 315g bottles only (rsp: £2.65).

Meanwhile, the original sweet chilli cooking sauce – available in Original and Reduced Sugar (rsp: £2.40) – has been repackaged into elongated 250ml bottles in a bid to improve its on-shelf standout.

Both formats will hit Morrisons and Tesco shelves on 29 April, with a wider rollout planned in the following months.

“Sweet chilli has long been an icon in the world foods category, but we’re excited that it is also the rising star in condiments,” said Blue Dragon marketing director Paul Watmore.

“Our aim in reimagining our sweet chilli products was to create a range that not only caters to the different ways people want to enjoy sweet chilli, but that looks great, whether that’s in the fridge or on the table,” he added.

Blue Dragon will back the relaunch with a “million-pound” marketing campaign over the next 12 months, focusing on inspiring the use of its sweet chilli sauce as a condiment.