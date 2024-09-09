Premium pulses startup Bold Bean Co has unveiled a range of “gourmet” baked beans.

The range comprises Classic, Rich Tomato and Smoky Chilli (rsp: £3.50/325g), all made with Mediterranean tomatoes and cannellini beans, and packaged in glass jars.

Classic is billed as a “sophisticated take on a nostalgic British favourite”. It features a “tangy” tomato sauce simmered with tamarind and a touch of apple cider vinegar.

Rich Tomato, meanwhile, features oregano and olive oil. Finally, Smoky Chilli is flavoured with chipotle and smoked paprika.

Classic and Smoky Chilli have launched into Sainsbury’s and Ocado. All three variants are available to order as a set via Bold Bean Co’s webstore (£11).

“We wanted to create something for those short on time or less confident in the kitchen,” said Bold Bean Co founder Amelia Christie-Miller.

“Baked beans are synonymous with British food culture. They provide comfort and satisfaction, they’re healthy and plant-based – but for some reason many still see it as a ‘childish’ meal once they ‘grow up’.”

Bold Bean Co was “not trying to compete” with Heinz, stressed Christie-Miller. Instead, it was “trying to win back all those who have ‘grown out’ of baked beans”, she said.

The launch comes after Christie-Miller, whose brand was named Startup of the Year at The Grocer Gold Awards 2023, secured a £50k investment from Deborah Meaden during a Dragons’ Den appearance in March.

Christie-Miller then scooped the top prize – £150k to support her business’ growth – in EasyJet founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou’s inaugural Young Entrepreneurs Awards in April.

