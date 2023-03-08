Premier Foods has expanded its offer of Cadbury Mini Rolls cakes by reviving the Chocolate Orange version and adding Chocolate Mint.

Targeted at a shoppers aged 18 to 34, the new lines (rsp: £2.25/5x26g) join Milk Chocolate and Chocolate Raspberry – which account for 70% of grocery’s £70m mini rolls market [IRI 52 we 28 January 2023].

Premier first launched a different formulation of the Orange variant – alongside Raspberry – in 2015, but it was later discontinued.

Available now, the latest launches “give us the opportunity to broaden the appeal of Cadbury Mini Rolls and keep them relevant with a new audience”, said Mathew Bird, brand marketing director for sweet treats at Premier Foods.

“Our insights reveal that mint flavours, in particular, appeal to a younger adult audience, while chocolate orange shows no sign of slowing down as a popular combination.”

It comes after Premier’s range of Cadbury cakes – made under licence from Mondelez – grew value 4.9% to £82.6m [NIQ 10 September 2022]. However, volumes fell 5.8%, the equivalent of 3.1 million packs.