The ‘fresh and unique’ brew contains ingredients used in Kraft Heinz’s HP Sauce

Camden Town Brewery has joined forces with HP Sauce to create an ale inspired by the taste of “everyone’s favourite brown sauce”.

The limited-edition HP Brown Ale combined “the very best of two British staples” to create a collaboration beer that was “a taste of what HP and Camden do best”, the AB InBev-owned brewer said. 

Instead of using HP sauce in the beer, the brewing team at Camden Town had “used the ingredients and flavours of HP” to create a “fresh and unique brown ale”.

Aromatic sweet malt was used to replicate the sauce’s “rich chestnut colour”, while date puree provided a “fruity flavour reminiscent of HP Sauce”, Camden said.

The “signature spices” of HP Sauce were used for a “subtle peppery and clove background”, it added.

The beer was fermented using a hybrid technique featuring a sour yeast strain. This, Camden said, gave the beer a “not-quite-sour, not-quite-tart, ‘tangy’ note that HP is famous for”.

The 4.0% abv brew would be available exclusively via Camden’s webshop, with each four pack (rsp: £15/4x330ml) also containing a Camden Town edition bottle of HP sauce.

Bottles of the sauce – which feature the Camden Lock bridge – would also be available to purchase on the Camden website.

Georgina Fotopoulou, marketing Manager at HP Sauce, said: “For generations people have been enjoying HP over the dinner table and now they get to enjoy the intense and rich flavour in one of their favourite drinks – beer – and the result is delicious. We hope our HP fans will love this as much as they love our sauce!”

Camden Town Brewery’s head of marketing Fred Nesbitt added: “We have teamed up with HP to brew a beer which we hope is a sauce for conversation between you and your nan, or just your mates.”

