Charlie Bigham’s has teamed up with Tesco to launch its first range of side dishes and a meal deal offer.

The dishes are: Chunky Chips, Cauliflower Cheese, Potato Dauphinoise, Green Vegetable Medley, Tarka Dahl and Bombay Potatoes (rsp: £4/210g-450g).

Intended to serve two people, they are already available from the retailer as part of a £15 dining deal, which includes any of the brand’s two-person mains, side dishes and dessert options.

“With the launch of these new side dishes, consumers are able to turn to the brand for a complete meal solution and a one-stop alternative to takeaways, going out for dinner – and for those not having the inclination to cook from scratch on any given evening – without compromising on flavour or quality,” said Charlie Bigham’s CEO Patrick Cairns.

“Our focus, as ever, has been on creating food that is completely delicious – prepared using ingredients and methods that you would use at home.”

The launch will be supported by in-store PoS, PR and social activity through summer.

Charlie Bigham’s is currently the number one chilled ready meal brand, after having knocked Rustlers off the top spot in 2022.

Its value grew by £21.7m on volumes up 8.5% in the 52 weeks to 10 September 2022 [NIQ].