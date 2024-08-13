Coca-Cola has teamed up with Oreo to launch a limited-edition cola “with flavourful hints inspired by Oreo cookies”.

Coca-Cola Oreo Zero Sugar Limited Edition is to roll out in 250ml slimline cans from September (rsp: 91p). It will also be available in Pizza Express, Popeyes and Slim Chickens restaurants.

Shoppers could expect “a refreshing Coca-Cola taste with flavourful hints inspired by Oreo cookies”, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) said.

The packaging for the drink was “adorned with distinctive Oreo cookie embossments and stacked Coca-Cola bottles”, it added.

Coca-Cola was positioning the collaboration between the two brands as a celebration of “what it means to be ‘besties’”, CCEP said.

“The Oreo brand and Coca-Cola are playfully connected in many ways,” it said. “Now offering the ultimate combination, fans can enjoy the iconic duo for a limited time with long-time and new-found besties.”

“Bringing together the playfulness of Oreo and the real magic of Coca-Cola is so unexpected, but also feels so right because we are alike in so many ways,” said Coca-Cola senior director of global strategy Oana Vlad.

Eugenia Zalis, global head of marketing and brand for Oreo at Mondelez International, added: “The bestie bond forged between Oreo and Coca-Cola is a playful way to unite our fanbases and celebrate the power of connection and togetherness.

“We cannot wait to see the reaction to the campaign and hope fans are excited to experience the latest twists on two classics.”

The two brands have also partnered with Spotify to allow shoppers to merge music tastes with their ‘bestie’ by scanning a QR code on pack.

This will generate a combined playlist featuring artists enjoyed by both participants.

What are Coca-Cola Creations?

The launch is part of Coca-Cola’s ‘Creations’ platform, which has seen the brand bring several limited-edition flavours to market in recent years. The platform debuted in April 2022 when Coca-Cola launched Intergalactic – a cola “inspired by the world of space”.

Oreo is the sixth Coca-Cola Creations product to launch globally, and the fifth to land in the UK. The previous launch was the AI-powered Coca-Cola Y3000, which hit shelves in September 2023.

“Coca-Cola Creations limited editions have been a great way to engage new shoppers, getting people excited and talking about our brand, while helping our customers drive sales,” said Rob Yeomans, CCEP’s vice president for commercial development.

One in five shoppers to purchase a Coca-Cola Creations in 2022 were new to Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Yeomans said.

This had helped the product retain its position as the fastest-growing major cola brand by volume in the UK, he added [NIQ 52 w/e 23 March].