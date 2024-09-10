Cointreau has added Cocktail Twists, a new line of 15% abv cocktails in an RTD format.

Lime Daquiri and Berry Cosmo (rsp: £6/200ml) have launched exclusively in Waitrose stores.

Both cocktails have been developed by Cointreau master distiller, Carole Quinton. They are vegan-friendly and contain no artificial ingredients.

They are packaged in 100% recyclable aluminium bottles and have a resealable cap. Each bottle contains either one or two serves.

They would deliver “signature Cointreau taste and quality” in a “modern convenient format”, Cointreau said.

Lime Daiquiri offered “a zesty marriage of premium rum, lime peel distillate, lime juice concentrate, and the inimitable Cointreau liqueur”, the triple sec liqueur brand said.

Berry Cosmo, meanwhile, brought a “vibrant twist” to the classic cocktail, via the addition of cranberry and lemon juice concentrates and hibiscus extracts.

“Cointreau’s rich history is steeped in innovation, from our origin as the quintessential orange liqueur to the introduction of pioneering advertising techniques,” said Cointreau executive director Clémence Gallet. “Our new ready-to-drink cocktail line is a premium expression of this consumer drinking habit.”

The new range was “designed to invite new and seasoned connoisseurs to savour the art of the Cointreau at any cocktail occasion”, Gallet added.