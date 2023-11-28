Concha y Toro appears to be gearing up for a UK launch for its Casillero del Diablo Devil’s Carnaval wines.

The Chilean winemaker has applied to register the term ‘Devil’s Carnaval’ with the UK Intellectual Property Office under a class 32 mark. The mark covers wines and sparkling wines.

Devil’s Carnaval, a quartet of wines under the Casillero del Diablo brand umbrella, debuted in Chile in September. They subsequently rolled out to Brazil in October.

The range comprises Phenomenal Sauvignon, Spectacular Cabernet, Fabulous Red and Fantastic Sweet.

It is described as “an innovative product line inspired by the spirit of celebration” and is targeted at younger consumers in the 21-35 age bracket “who are currently not closely associated with wine”, according to Concha y Toro.

A spokesman for Concha y Toro told The Grocer there were “were no firm plans to introduce” the range in the UK at this point.

“We always seek trademarks in our biggest markets to give ourselves scope for the future,” the spokesman added.

It comes after Concha y Toro launched Joy, an “unstuffy” wine brand also aimed at a younger consumer, in the UK earlier this year,

The four-strong Joy range, which eschews listing grape varieties in favour of tasting notes, rolled into Asda stores in August.