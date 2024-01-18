Dalston’s Soda Co is to launch a new line of functional prebiotic drinks.

The soft drinks brand is to introduce two flavoured sodas – Tropical and Raspberry (rsp: £1.99/250ml) – containing fibre, magnesium, zinc and botanicals baobab and lemon balm from next week.

Each 250ml serving contained 3g of plant fibre and 15% of an adult’s recommended daily intake of both magnesium and zinc, according to Dalston’s. Botanicals had been included “to aid digestion”, it added.

Dalston’s had been exploring functional drinks with “a leading UK life sciences company for a number of years” to launch its ‘Pop with Perks’ range, according to founder Duncan O’Brien.

“Leading research shows gut health is the foundation of broader wellness. The microbiome has the potential to impact immunity, digestion, skin health, focus, cognition, and even weight,” he said. “Customers tell us they love Dalston’s because we’re a healthier soft drink that still tastes great, so we took our time ensuring our Pop with Perks range was both great-tasting and truly stacked up in terms of real health benefits.”

Initially, the duo would be sold via Amazon and the brand’s DTC store before rolling out to a major grocer from next month, Dalston’s said.

Prebiotic soda is a growing trend in the US, where leading brand Olipop – which contains 9g of fibre per serving – has surpassed $200m (£158m) in annual gross sales revenue within five years of launching.

The category in the UK is far less developed, but brands including Hip Pop, XOXO and Living Things have launched in recent years.

Dalston’s regular sodas are currently sold in retailers including Sainsbury’s, Asda, Waitrose, Ocado and Co-op.