Spanish brewery Damm is to bring a lower abv take on its Rosa Blanca lager to the UK.

Billed as “crisp and refreshing” with a “characteristic hint of citrus”, the beer will launch next month.

First made in Mallorca in 1927, Rosa Blanca is 4.8% abv in Spain but has been reformulated at 3.4% for the UK.

This means it will qualify for the duty reduction on beer below 3.5%, effective from 1 August.

As a result of its lower abv, Rosa Blanca would be offered to customers at “an attractive price point”, said Damm.

The lager will initially be available in a multipack of six 330ml cans – rolling into Asda stores on 14 August (rsp: £5).

A 660ml bottle (rsp: £2) will launch in Morrisons on 18 September. Both formats will hit Waitrose shelves on 15 October.

Rosa Blanca’s UK launch was the result of nine months’ planning, said Damm head of off-trade Liam Fidler.

“We were trying to find a suitable brew we could bring to the UK at a competitive price,” he said, adding reformulation had not compromised the lager’s “hoppy” flavour.

It will be supported by a push through 2024, targeted at shoppers aged between 25 and 40.