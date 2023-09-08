Danone has added an 11-strong range of protein drinks, puddings, mousses and yoghurts.

Called GetPro, the range comprises a trio of chilled drinks: Strawberry, Caramel and Vanilla Cookie (300g); a duo of ambient drinks: Chocolate and Vanilla (300g); Blueberry and Vanilla yoghurts (160g); two puddings: Chocolate & Hazelnut and Caramel (180g); and two mousses: Chocolate and Chocolate & Caramel (200g).

Every product provides 15g-25g of protein per serving.

They were designed “for people who want to get more out of their workouts, and enjoy a great-tasting, healthy snack”, said Danone.

This was “the most significant new product development from Danone in recent years,” said Danone category director Tom Hickton.

“GetPro will tap into the ever-growing protein segment here in the UK, cementing Danone’s leadership as the number one branded manufacturer in the yoghurt category,” he said.

The launch will be supported by a £4m out-of-home and digital marketing campaign that will run into 2024.

It follows Danone’s commitment in February to ensure that at least 90% of products by sales volume will continue to be non-HFSS, according to UK government regulations.