Dole is to launch a duo of ambient fruit jelly pots targeted specifically at kids.

They are: Orange Jelly with Mixed Fruit and Strawberry Jelly with Mixed Fruit (rsp: £1.79/4x93g).

Both jellies are made with real fruit juice and contain pineapple and papaya pieces, with no artificial colours, flavours or sweeteners.

Weighing in at 93g, they offered a smaller portion size than standard 123g Dole jelly pots – with “fun packaging” to appeal to a younger audience.

They will roll into Sainsbury’s and Waitrose in September.

According to Dole, the NPD was subject to “detailed consumer testing”, during which children from a local primary school voted for their favourite flavours.

“Both kids and parents loved the products,” said Dole UK sales director Andrew Bradshaw.

Coinciding with the return to school, the launch was “timed perfectly to help support parents to make healthier food choices in their children’s lunchboxes, at a price which is affordable for all”, Bradshaw added.

It will be supported with a marketing push, incorporating PR, social media and in-store activations.

The ambient fruit giant launched a duo of fruit & cream dessert pots in April, targeted at budget-conscious consumers.