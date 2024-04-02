Flora has launched its Plant Cream to supermarket shelves for the first time.

The previously food service-based product is now available in Asda in double cream format.

Flora Plant Cream (rsp: £1.49) is made of lentil protein and vegetable oils.

It had been used widely in restaurants as it could not be over-whipped and did not curdle or split, said Flora, making it “the perfect staple on their ingredient list”.

“Thanks to Flora’s innovation, UK shoppers now have a foolproof way to recreate their favourite restaurant recipes at home,” said Ian Hepburn, marketing director UK at Upfield. “Much like the professional chefs that love our 100% plant-based products, everyday cooks no longer have to sacrifice the flavour and performance they deserve, thanks to Flora Plant Cream.”

The brand said it was hoping to disrupt the creams category and by leveraging its ‘Skip the Cow’ campaign it would attract more young shoppers to the category, driving incremental growth.

The launch would be supported with a new national TV campaign on linear TV and major streaming channels that builds on its new ‘Bit Weird’ advert, which launched this month.

The campaign will also include additional activity including chef and influencer partnerships.

The brand said that beyond its value in the kitchen, Flora Plant Cream has the potential to deliver substantial benefits to the planet. The brand claims that choosing Flora Plant Cream can reduce consumer climate impact by 65%.

“We are proud to launch yet another product range that speaks directly to our sustainability commitments and helps encourage dairy-users to ‘Skip the Cow’ and make a simple but impactful switch to our non-dairy alternatives which are better for the planet,” said Hepburn.

The brand plans to roll out a single cream format and the double cream will be available in Tesco in the coming weeks.