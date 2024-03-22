Ian Jones, a bronze medal-winning Paralympic athlete, is to launch a range of fmcg products “by kids for kids” under the Pop & Pip brand.

Kicking off with a duo of flavoured waters set roll into Iceland stores from next month, Pop & Pip came about after Jones realised he wanted to give his children “a genuine voice in the products they consume”.

Jones, who won two bonze medals in athletics at the 2008 Beijing Paralympic Games, enlisted the help of his seven-year old daughter Poppie to design Pop & Pip’s packaging and flavours.

“Poppie does a lot of dance and a lot of gymnastics and she drinks a lot of water, and so I have to try and keep her healthy with everything she does,” he said. “And then one day she came to me with this bottle of flavoured water idea.

“I said ‘well, let’s sit down and you draw me some pictures of how you want it to look’, and so she did and that’s how we developed the brand.”

Initially available in Strawberry & Raspberry and Lemon & Lime, the drinks (rsp: £1.50/4x330ml) were designed “for that space between picking your child up from school and taking them to their sporting activity”, Jones said.

They are produced from British spring water from Trederwen Springs in Wales and are free of sugar and aspartame.

Jones said Pop & Pip – which takes its name from his two daughters Poppie and Pippa – would soon extend in other categories including snacks and personal care.

“The plan is to start with drinks and then expand into other categories as well,” he said. “We want to bring healthy snacks to kids, as well as a children’s nutrition range and a bath and body range potentially.”

He added Pop & Pip was in conversations with additional retailers about stocking its flavoured water range from later this year.