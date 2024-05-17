Free-from snacking brand Crave has expanded its lineup with a pack of frozen sugar ring doughnuts.

Called Dodoughs, the NPD (rsp: £2.60/six) – Crave’s first frozen product – is microwaveable and features on-pack air fryer instructions.

It will roll into Sainsbury’s and Morrisons on 2 June.

“We’ve been working on these bad boys for a few months now and I’m super excited to bring sweet and fluffy treats to the masses,” said Crave founder Rob Brice.

“The growing demand for egg, milk and gluten-free vegan products has led us to this launch – we think Dodoughs are game-changers, and like all of our products, they are good enough for people without allergies as well.”

It comes as Crave – which started as a savoury snacking brand – has spent recent months launching into new categories.

For instance, it added a hazelnut-free chocolate spread in March 2023, and launched P’Not Butter – a spread made from sunflower seeds rather than peanuts – this April.

Crave made its first foray into biscuits in December with the launch of Birthday Bisco’s.

The product comprises vegan and gluten-free golden biscuits sandwiched together with a vanilla cream filling and studded with rainbow sprinkles.