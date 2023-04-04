Brazilian meat-free brand Future Farm has announced the launch of its Future Burger 4.0, boasting healthier credentials.

The new burger (rsp: £3) and the brand’s Future Tvna fish alternative (rsp: £2.75) has gone on sale in 345 Tesco stores across the UK, joining the brand’s products already stocked at Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Ocado.

Future Farm said the new burger contained the same level of protein as its predecessor, while offering lower levels of salt, saturated fat and calories, and is gluten-free. As a result, it was a “healthier alternative to conventional meat burgers and other meat-free alternatives on the market”, it claimed.

The soy and pea protein-based Future Burger 4.0 is made using Future Farm’s texture technology, which it said replicated meat textures and was free from GMOs and artificial flavourings.

It is also 100% carbon neutral, the brand added, with its production process aligned with the United Nations sustainability goals.

“The move by Tesco to stock the new Future Burger 4.0 supports the fact there is an increased appetite from consumers for healthier, and tastier, plant-based meat products,” said Jack Read, EMEA and APAC sales director at Future Farm.

“However, due to a saturation in the market, we know the criticism meat substitutes can get, so when creating the 4.0 we wanted to ensure its health credentials were the best they could be,” he added.

It comes as the ranging of plant-based products at the major retailers fell by almost 11% during the 26 weeks to 20 March, analysis of Assosia data by The Grocer revealed.

“The Future Burger 4.0 allows people to enjoy a tasty, succulent burger which is a healthier choice than other options on the market,” Read said.