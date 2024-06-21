Gherkin brand Mrs Elswood has unveiled a range of cornichons, intended for charcuterie and cheeseboards.

Two lines – Original and Cornichons & Onion (both rsp: £1.65/215g) – will land in selected Sainsbury’s stores and on Ocado in July.

They were pickled with a “unique blend of seasonings to create the perfect balance of salty, sweet and piquant flavours”, said Mrs Elswood.

The brand had “long been associated with a wide range of uniquely flavoured whole and sliced gherkins”, said Mrs Elswood senior innovation manager Jonathan Hehir.

“Cornichons continue the heritage of the brand’s distinctive flavours but also offer consumers a new and modern taste sensation,” Hehir added.

Mrs Elwood premiered its first-ever TV campaign, ‘Some punch in your lunch’, in January and brought it back to screens on 10 June for another four-week run.

At the time, Mrs Elswood marketing controller Matthew Moyes said: “Several things have aligned in recent years that suggest the humble gherkin is poised for strong growth.”

For instance, it followed a viral TikTok trend of 2023, which saw thousands of gen Z shoppers video themselves eating a Van Holten’s Pickle-in-a-Pouch.

Even fmcg giant Heinz responded to shoppers’ growing appetite for gherkins in November, launching a limited-edition pickle-flavoured ketchup into Tesco.