Frozen pizza player Goodfella’s has added a quartet of cheesy frozen sides.

They are: Cheesy Pizza Bites, Mozzarella Cheese Bites (both 200g), Cheese & Ham Croquettes and Mozzarella Arancini (both 320g).

The innovations responded to increased demand for ‘fakeaways’, said Goodfella’s, offering shoppers the opportunity “to replicate their favourite takeaway or restaurant go-to at home for an affordable price”.

All four variants have hit Asda freezers with an rsp of £2.50. They will roll into Sainsbury’s on 17 March on a promotional offer of £2.

“The launch builds on Goodfellas’ ongoing strategic effort to provide consumers with full meal solutions,” said Goodfella’s head of marketing Claire Hoyle.

It built on the launch of Goodfella’s Italian ready meal range, which hit Iceland in 2022 and was “now worth over £3.6m,” she added, citing NIQ data [52 w/e 27 January 2024].

However, this latest launch comes as volume sales of Goodfella’s pizzas have dipped by 16.5% over the past year [NIQ 52 w/e 9 September].

The brand’s modest £1.3m gain (up 1.5%) was driven purely by higher prices, as shoppers’ growing appetite for posher brands like Crosta & Mollica (up 29.5%) and Zizzi (up 82.5%) saw them track double-digit growth.