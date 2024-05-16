Goodfella’s entire range of pizzas is now HFSS compliant.

Over recent months, owner Nomad Foods has tweaked the recipes for its bases, sauces and toppings, with ratios of various ingredients being amended to reduce the saturated fat, sugar and salt content.

It ran sensory tests throughout the reformulation process, which enabled it to “make changes without compromising on taste and with a positive reaction from consumers”, Nomad Foods claimed.

As a result of its efforts, 100% of Goodfella’s pizza portfolio is now HFSS compliant – up from 85% in 2022.

The development was shared today (16 May) in Nomad Foods’ 2023 sustainability report.

In the report, Nomad Foods claimed 93.9% of its net sales last year had come from non-HFSS foods or “healthier meal choices” (HMCs).

Ninety-four per cent of its innovations in 2023 were HMCs, with recent Goodfella’s launches weighing in at under 600 calories per serving, according to the report.

Meanwhile, 99.5% of Nomad Foods’ sourced fish and seafood volume was Marine Stewardship Council or Aquaculture Stewardship Council certified, an increase of 0.6 percentage points from 2022.

This put the business on track to achieve its goal of sourcing 100% of fish and seafood from sustainable fishing or responsible farming by the end of 2025, said Nomad Foods.

The frozen foods giant also reduced the absolute emissions of its legacy business by 34.9% and emissions intensity by 28.6% from a 2019 baseline.

Through its research, conducted in partnership with Campden BRI, it found increasing the temperature of storage freezers from –18°C to –15°C “caused no significant changes to the products tested, and resulted in a 10%-11% energy consumption reduction”.

Nomad Foods is now sharing the results with key industry stakeholders to explore opportunities to deliver a step change in energy usage across the frozen value chain.

“Our iconic brands pioneered the frozen food category and have been at the heart of family life for generations,” said Nomad Foods CEO Stéfan Descheemaeker.

“We want them to remain favourites for generations to come and that’s why building a business that is resilient for the long term is our collective priority.

“I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved in 2023 across our key sustainability metrics, particularly the significant progress we have made in our two largest product categories – fish and vegetables – and on nutrition.”

“As pressure to address the global food system’s contribution to climate change and its societal impacts intensifies, I remain confident that frozen food can be a key part of the solution.”