Häagen-Dazs appears set to enter snackable ice cream with a new format called Bites.

It has applied to register the name as a trademark with the Intellectual Property Office under class 30, covering ice cream and frozen yoghurt.

When approached by The Grocer, Haagen-Dazs confirmed Bites was an innovation planned for 2024 but declined to share further details of the launch.

However, it follows the efforts of various other ice cream brands hoping to follow Little Moons’ lead and capitalise on the frozen snacks market.

Reduced calorie ice cream brand Oppo Brothers is to launch trio of frozen fruit snacks dipped in chocolate in October.

This follows the launch of an Oppo Brothers ice cream snack ball format last year.

In June, ice cream giant Unilever announced it had agreed to acquire US frozen yoghurt brand Yasso – which plays in mochi balls and chocolate coated ‘Poppables’.

It has since applied to register the brand name as a trademark with the Intellectual Property Office, signalling a UK launch.

Back in April, upmarket Italian brand Crosta & Mollica added a duo of sorbet-filled fruit shells billed as a “lighter alternative” to ice cream.