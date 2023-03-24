Heineken has added a second variant of its reduced calorie Strongbow Ultra cider aimed at younger adults.

Billed as a “lighter cider alternative” with “natural apple flavours and no compromise on great taste”, Ultra Apple (4% abv) provides 24.2kcals per 100ml – 36% fewer than Strongbow’s core apple cider.

It has already hit Tesco shelves in single 330ml cans (rsp: £2.25) and multipacks of four (rsp: £5.49/4x330ml), with a wider retail rollout planned for May.

The launch will be backed by a multimillion-pound campaign from April, with sampling activity set for summer.

Ultra Apple joins the ranks of Ultra Dark Fruit, which was unveiled by Heineken in February 2022 in a bid to lure younger shoppers to the Strongbow brand.

“We continue driving innovation in the UK cider market,” said Heineken UK cider brand director Rachel Holms. “We will catch the eye of gen Z and Y shoppers on the hunt for a new summertime drink to sip, who otherwise reach for RTDs and spirits.”

The launch comes in a busy March for Strongbow. Earlier this month, it unveiled a new look across its core cider range and added a 4% abv Tropical variant, to be supported by a £20m campaign.

It comes as the wider cider category is losing its fizz. Volume sales dropped 11.1% in grocery in the 52 weeks to 22 January 2023, according to Kantar.