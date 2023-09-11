Heinz is taking on Old El Paso with the launch of its own Mexican-inspired meal kit brand, Las Chicas.

It has debuted with five meal kits: Al Pastor Tacos, Pibil Tacos, Birria Tacos, Tinga Tostadas (all rsp: £3.20/296g) and Al Pastor Quesadillas (rsp: £3.20/336g).

The range also comprises Al Pastor, Pibil (both rsp: £3/95g) Birria and Tinga (both rsp: £3/95g-100g) cooking pastes, a duo of ambient salsa dips (rsp: £2.40/190g-200g) – Salsa Verde (rsp: £2.40/190g) and Salsa Rioja (rsp: £2.40/200g) – a hot sauce (rsp: £1.60/105g) and tortilla chips (rsp: £2.10/175g).

Developed in partnership with Mexican culinary institute El Claustro and two of the country’s up-and-coming female chefs, Karla Encarnación and Ximena Gonzalez, the range included “all the essentials required to make Mexican food as flavourful and authentic as possible, in as little as 20 minutes”, said Heinz.

It is the latest brand launch by Heinz’s New Ventures division, and has rolled into Asda stores today (11 September).

“The fresh flavours of Mexico are unrivalled when it comes to taste and Las Chicas presents an exciting opportunity to play in a growing category that uses our expertise in flavour exploration,” said Cristina Kenz, chief growth officer at Kraft Heinz Company International.

“We’ll be listening intently to consumer feedback to inform how we expand the brand’s footprint beyond the UK.”

It comes after Heinz teamed up with Ed Sheeran to launch hot sauce brand Tingly Ted’s in February.