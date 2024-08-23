Welsh baker Peter’s has unveiled a range of “sausage rolls with sauce and sprinkles”, intended to lure younger shoppers and bring “excitement” to the category.

The Epic Rolls range comprises six chilled 130g products inspired by “fast food flavours”: Cheese Burger, Lip Lickin’ Chicken, Smoky BBQ Pork, Hot Dog, Peri-Peri Chicken and Onion Bhaji.

Each features a seasoned filling and “flavour-packed sauce”, wrapped in puff pastry. Some SKUs are also topped with “taste-enhancing sprinkles”.

Cheese Burger, for instance, features British beef and a mature cheddar sauce, while Hot Dog contains pork with tomato ketchup sauce, topped with an onion, paprika and black pepper sprinkle.

These two SKUs, along with Lip Lickin’ Chicken and Smoky BBQ Pork, will launch exclusively into Iceland and Food Warehouse on 27 August, each with an rsp of £1.50.

They will be available as part of Iceland’s five for £5 Mix & Match promotion, with additional national listings to follow in September.

“Epic Rolls are an exciting new twist on sausage rolls,” said Epic Rolls brand manager Owain Jones.

“We’re taking big flavours that everyone knows and loves, wrapping them up in sprinkle-topped pastry, and launching them in epic, eye-catching packaging that’s going to really stand out on shelf.

“We know sausage rolls are winning in the pastry category, but flavours are limited, and no one is catering for younger shoppers,” Jones added.

Iceland head of innovation & licensing Oliver Gilding added: “It’s great to be the first to stock Epic Rolls, which we helped to bring to market as part of our quarterly Brands on Ice new product and innovation showcase.

“Epic Rolls was chosen from hundreds of entries. The flavours, format and packaging are unlike anything else in pastry, and we know our shoppers are really going to enjoy these rolls.”