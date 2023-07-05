Hand sanitiser giant Ineos has taken on the likes of Unilever and P&G with the launch of its own 16-strong “next generation” household range.

The range includes a quartet of two-in-one dish & hand soaps (rsp: £3/500ml), four multipurpose cleaning sprays (rsp: £3.50/750ml), four non-bio laundry liquids (rsp: £7/one litre) and a quartet of cleaning wipes (rsp: £3/60).

The soaps, sprays and wipes are all available in the same four fragrance variants: Bergamot & Cedarwood; Pink Grapefruit & Tangelo; Pomelo & Yuzu; and Rhubarb & Pomegranate.

The laundry liquids, meanwhile, are available in Geranium & Birch, Peony & Rice Flower, Rhubarb & Pomegranate and Rose & Cashew Flower variants.

They were designed to deliver results at cooler temperatures to “save shoppers money and help to do their bit for the environment”, said Ineos.

What’s more, the “active fragrances” are claimed to offer various benefits, including aiding better sleep and concentration at work.

The entire range has launched exclusively at Asda, with a wider rollout planned for September.

Made from plant-based ingredients, the range is billed as “skin-kind, plant-kind and cruelty-free”.

The range was developed to “bring innovation and science to stagnant household hygiene categories”, said Ineos.

“The well-established, decades-old household sector has not embraced new technologies or science, so we set out to do better,” said Ineos COO Rory Tait.

“Sixteen new products have been carefully designed after months of research, listening to the views of thousands of shoppers,” he added.

“We started at the beginning of the development process to improve the performance of every element at least 10% compared to the current high street offer; it all adds up to redefine value for our customers.”