Jordans has added a range of “popped” everyday breakfast cereals, targeted at families.

Made from oats, rice and wheat, Popped Oat Crunch is “light in texture and full of bite”, according to Jordans.

It has debuted in Hint of Honey and Chocolate, both of which are non-HFSS. They are high in fibre, with no artificial ingredients.

Both variants have launched into Ocado and Morrisons with an rsp of £3.60 for 425g.

They were developed to “cater to the increasing consumer preference for whole foods” and given “distinctive packaging” from the wider Jordans portfolio, the brand said.

“Our goal was to develop a product that appeals to the whole family and drives category growth as an incremental purchase,” said Jordans innovation marketing manager Melissa Green.

“This new format not only meets consumers’ demands for healthier options, but also adds a new dimension of enjoyment and excitement to everyday cereals,” Green added.

Jordans stablemate Country Crisp was the only cereal brand in the top 15 bestsellers to shift extra packs in 2023 [NIQ 52 w/e 9 September 2023]. Volume sales lifted by 3.2% after its average price climbed just 1%, compared with market average inflation of 9.9%.

This latest innovation from Jordans follows the debut of Best, a non-HFSS cereal brand launched by the Sidemen in partnership with Mornflake in March.

Best’s two core variants – Choco Crunch and Caramel Gold (rsp: £2/375g) – are listed by Tesco, Morrisons and Iceland. Iceland also stocks limited-edition Ice Cream Crunch (rsp: £2.75/375g).