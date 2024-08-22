Knorr is transitioning its stock cubes into recyclable paper wrappers.

The paper wrappers will replace the current multi-layer aluminium wrapper used across Knorr’s core stock cube range, saving an estimated eight tonnes of plastic annually.

Knorr’s Lamb and Fish SKUs will transition to paper this month, followed by the rest of the range in September.

A recyclable icon has been added to the front of packs, while an OPRL features on the side.

It follows a “successful pilot” of the paper wrapper being used for Knorr’s Chicken SKU in Tesco.

“As category leaders, we are committed to maintaining Knorr’s position as the stock cube of choice through big innovation with big flavours and new formats and now through making our wrappers fully recyclable,” said Georgina Bradford, Unilever UK&I marketing director for nutrition.

“This is not only important to us, but also to our retailers and our shoppers.”

The move contributes to Unilever’s updated commitment to reduce its virgin plastic use by 30% in 2026.

This target is less ambitious than its original goal to halve its virgin plastic use by 2025. The multinational revised its packaging targets earlier this year, sparking criticism from Greenpeace, which said Unilever bosses should “hang their heads in shame”.

Read more: How Unilever is redrawing its packaging strategy

You can now secure your tickets to The Grocer New Product & Packaging Awards!

Join us on 8 November at Wembley Stadium to celebrate the latest and greatest product and packaging innovations.

See this year’s finalists and book your seat here.