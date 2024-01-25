Peanut butter brand Manilife has launched two new almond butters into retail.

Crunchy and Smooth (rsps: £3.95/275g) are to launch in Tesco and on Manilife’s online store from 5 Feburary.

Working with “independently owned farms in Portugal” to source the almonds meant Manilife’s new SKUs had a third fewer land and sea miles than if they had been made using produce from California, the brand said.

It added that “innovative farming methods” used by the farms in Portugal also meant a 23% reduction in water use, when compared with Californian-grown almonds.

This, Manilife claimed, meant its products would be “the most sustainable almond butter in the UK”.

It was “a genuine joy” to discover almond trees grown “by a lovely family right on our doorstep” said Manilife founder Stu Macdonald.

While the brand didn’t “like to market off of sustainability”, Macdonald said the carbon footprint saving from consuming Manilife’s new butters versus “a typical Californian origin almond butter” would be “monumental”.

“Most importantly, however, the taste is truly exceptional and we cannot wait to share it with the masses,” he added.

The Tesco bow comes after Manilife raised more than £1.1m from nearly 400 investors in April 2023 to fund a bigger push into retail.

The brand – founded by Macdonald in 2015 – is also stocked with Sainsbury’s, Waitrose and Ocado.