Mentos has claimed a category first with the launch of its latest roll, which features 14 individually flavoured sweets.

Called Discovery, the NPD comprises one chewy dragée in each of the following flavours: passion fruit, lychee, blueberry, blackcurrant, lime, strawberry, raspberry, orange, lemon, watermelon, banana, grape, cherry and pineapple.

The sweets will be available in single rolls (rsp: 65p/37.5g), as well as multipacks of three (rsp: £1.25/3x37.5g) and five (rsp: £1.80/5x37.5g).

Multipacks of five have already hit Morrisons shelves, with a wider rollout planned for spring.

The innovation was “perfect for a social sharing occasion, embracing the joy and excitement of trying new flavours, and perhaps guessing the flavour of each fruity treat”, said Mentos owner Perfetti Van Melle.

“Research shows a younger audience is more experimental and actively seeks more innovative flavours,” said Mentos brand manager Sarah du Plessis.

“Mentos Discovery is an opportunity to drive further appeal among younger audiences while offering something new for our existing fans,” du Plessis added.

The launch will be backed by a £1m above-the-line marketing push starting over summer, along with PR, OOH and social media activity.

It follows the launch of Mentos Fanta Orange in 2022. The limited-edition sweets were initially planned for a 12-month run, but this was extended to three years due to high levels of demand, according to Perfetti Van Melle.