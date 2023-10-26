Mixologist’s Garden has secured a retail listing for its range of ready-to-use fruit garnishes.

The freeze-dried range comprises lemon, lime and strawberry slices, as well as whole raspberries and blueberries.

The lemon, lime and strawberry slices and whole raspberries have rolled into selected Asda stores nationwide. Co-op stores in the east of England are stocking Mixologist’s Garden’s strawberry slices, whole raspberries and blueberries.

All lines have an rsp of £2.75 per 10g pouch, with each pouch equivalent to approximately 100g of fresh fruit, according to the brand.

The range would enable drinkers to “quickly and easily create beautiful drinks without having to buy, prepare and ultimately waste fresh ingredients”, Mixologist Garden said.

“In our research, 80% of consumers said they would garnish drinks at home if an easy solution was available, but they didn’t want the hassle of buying and preparing, and possibly wasting, fresh fruit,” said Stuart Findlater, business director at Mixologist’s Garden.

Mixologist’s Garden was borne out of lockdown, when Findlater and Marcel Kotowski were remotely experimenting with a freeze-dried strawberry snack and noticed how well the product rehydrated in liquid.

The brand uses only Grade A fruit, which is selected for appearance and then frozen in a vacuum while increasing the temperature to drive evaporation.

The process – known as sublimation, resulted in fruit that “retains shape, quality, flavour, colour, and vitamin content”, Mixologist’s Garden said.