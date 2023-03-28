Two CBD drinks challengers have taken advantage of exemptions to the UK’s novel food regime to roll out new products.

Mola Chill and Pause CBD both use cold-pressing to collect CBD, a method not classified as novel by the Food Standards Agency, meaning their drinks do not need official novel food status.

Mola has added White Twisted Melons, following the debut of White Lemonade and White Candy at the start of the year. All three are infused with 20mg of CBD per 250ml. They are available on the brand’s webstore from £3.76.

To market the launch of White Twisted Melons, Mola is encouraging workers to call in sick tomorrow (29 March) and instead attend its sampling event, offering a £150 cash “reward” at “four secret London locations”. Shoppers can discover details by registering with the Mola website.

Canned water brand Pause CBD makes similar use of cold-pressed hemp powder – “which has naturally occurring levels of CBD and the other terpenes from the plant”, said co-founder Simon Horth. “This process has been used and product available for centuries.”

Pause CBD’s range comprises Still and Sparkling, both containing 15mg of full-spectrum active CBD per 250ml pack. While thee brand has yet to find stockists for its zero-calorie drinks, it has approached wholesalers, Amazon and “a few choice retailers”.

It comes as thousands of CBD novel food applications are set to be validated by the FSA, almost a year after it released a list of temporarily compliant products.

Earlier this month, two consortiums responsible for over half of the list told The Grocer the validations had been privately confirmed to them. This means the agency is satisfied adequate information has been submitted and a risk assessment can begin.