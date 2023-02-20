Jimmy Nicholls
Jimmy heads up The Grocer's Focus On reports
Contact info
- Tel:
- 01293 610334
- Email:
- jimmy.nicholls@thegrocer.co.uk
- Comment & Opinion
Why BrewDog’s Chinese adventure is good for British craft beer
Some may accuse the brand of selling out, but the move could put British beer on the map in a lucrative market
- Analysis & Features
Are CBD brand casualties a necessary evil for investor confidence?
The FSA’s whitelist of tradeable products has led to many brands running into trouble. Even backing by David Beckham can’t guarantee longevity
- News
Cellular share prices plummet causes Cannaray deal to falls through
CBD supplier Cannaray has cancelled its £18.6m reverse takeover of Cellular Goods due to a drop in the target’s share price
- News
FSA strikes 300 products of CBD brand from tradeable list
More than 300 products by 1 Step were removed from the agency’s list of tradeable goods
- Analysis & Features
Canned goods 2022: Baked beans fall victim to price spikes
Heinz Beanz became a poster child for inflation’s effects this year
- Analysis & Features
Household paper products 2022: Tissues grow by £33m as post-Covid sniffles surge
The sector’s added £33.4m with volumes up 15.4% as a surge in sneezes and runny noses boosted demand
- Analysis & Features
Free-from 2022: Specialist diet brands hit by price squeeze
The success for private label comes as big-name brands register wildly divergent fortunes
- Analysis & Features
Household cleaning 2022: Pandemic cleaning boom ends
While the other six sectors in this report have registered little or no value gains, fabric cleaning products have raked in the cash
- Comment & Opinion
Why Heineken is putting its dough into Toast Ale
The alcohol giant has contributed to a £2m funding round to help the craft brand pursue its sustainable mission
- Category Report
The goalden grocery opportunity for beer, spirits and wine: alcoholic drinks category report 2022
The World Cup, a pandemic-free Christmas and rising living costs offer a ripe opportunity in off-trade booze sales. Can the industry slot it away?
- Category Report
Could Alpro be usurped in plant-based milk? Plant-based milk category report 2022
The leading brand risks being dethroned as ambitious rivals use promotions, next-gen taste claims and sustainability credentials to grab share
- Reports
How sports brands are putting on muscle via direct-to-consumer sales
Given their niche appeal, sports nutrition brands have long had a strong presence in online direct-to-consumer sales
- Category Report
How can cake specialists keep their slice? Cakes & biscuits category report 2022
Specialist cake companies rose to the fore during lockdowns. But can their premium propositions endure the economic crunch?
- Comment & Opinion
It’s Claudia Winkleman 1 David Beckham 0 in battle of the CBD brands
Even with David Beckham in its team, luck deserted Cellular Goods, leaving Cannaray with an open goal
- News
CBD player Cannaray proposes merger with Cellular Goods
Cannaray is planning to list its consumer CBD brands on the London Stock Exchange through a reverse takeover of Cellular Goods
- Analysis & Features
Could Beavertown topple BrewDog as the king of craft beers?
Heineken ownership may give Beavertown the critical mass it craves
- Category Report
Will price jitters drain the coffee cup? Hot beverages category report 2022
Disrupted coffee production is resulting in significantly higher prices in retail and cafés. Can Brits afford to feed their addiction?
- Comment & Opinion
Could Monster’s The Beast Unleashed unleash the potential of alcoholic energy drinks?
Monster has applied to register the trademark of its new alcoholic drink in the UK
- News
Richmond overtakes Cauldron into third in plant-based category
Richmond’s retail sales grew 50.2% to £35.4m in the year to 18 June, according to NielsenIQ – putting it ahead of Cauldron, which sold £30.2m in that period
- Comment & Opinion
London listing could enable Cooks to make the most of a tough time for coffee
Cooks’ estate allows it to capitalise on hybrid working patterns in the UK and Ireland