Morrisons is to list a swathe of Zizzi’s frozen products in what the retailer claims its “biggest frozen range change since 2019”.

The 17-strong range – spanning side dishes, main courses and desserts – will roll into Zizzi-branded frozen bays in 208 of the retailer’s stores on 8 January.

It will include six new, exclusive-to-Morrisons products: Chicken & Fiery Pepper Pizza; Goat’s Cheese & Caramelised Onion Pizza; Calzone Carne Piccante; Chicken & Mushroom Risotto; Bucatini Meatballs; and Garlic Soul Breads.

With six pasta mains and five pizzas available, the Morrisons range offered “something for everyone” and gave shoppers the opportunity to recreate the restaurant experience at home, according to Zizzi.

The installation of dedicated brand bays would “make it easier for customers to choose their mains, side and dessert for the whole family in one go”, the casual dining brand added.

All products will launch on a promotional offer of £10 for two mains, a side and a dessert.

“We’re excited to partner with Zizzi to launch its frozen shop, which offers so much quality and choice for our customers,” said Morrisons frozen category director Tessa Ward.

“This is our biggest frozen range change since 2019, and we’re sure it will be a hit with our customers,” she added.

Zizzi retail and grocery director Rachel Hendry said: “Our ambition for Zizzi at home has always been to offer shoppers a full dine-in meal solution that gives them a choice of our premium restaurant-inspired dishes at an affordable price, so our launch into Morrisons brings this to life.”

Value sales of Zizzi pizza rose by 82.5% to £6.3m last year, as reported in The Grocer’s Top Products Survey 2023 [NIQ 52 w/e 9 September 2023].