Müller Yogurt & Desserts has taken its first steps into plant-based with the launch of two new coconut-based yoghurt alternatives.

Müller Corner Plant Based and Müller Rice Plant Based will be available from this week in Asda in single packs (rsp: £1.25).

The launches will be supported by a mixture of social media, PR and out-of-home advertising.

Müller said it had developed the new range following extensive consumer research which identified how a plant-based variant of its dairy yoghurts could appeal to new markets, while also focusing on its trademark taste and leveraging the power of its well-known and trusted brand.

“When we spoke to consumers it was clear that plant-based Müller favourites represented a real opportunity, as long as it maintains our trademark taste,” said Toby Bevans, strategy and marketing director at Müller Yogurt & Desserts.

“Plant-based and dairy products have co-existed in shopping baskets and fridges for a long time, so making the nation’s favourite dairy brand accessible to more people is a really exciting and natural move,” he added.

It comes as the brand also relaunches a “nostalgic” flavour Müller Corner in Mississippi Mud Pie, which is available in Asda now, with wider rollout from September, in single packs.

Müller said it was “constantly asked on social media” when it would be bringing it back.

“Müller Corner is an icon in the yoghurt world and has been around in the UK for over 30 years,” said Bevans. “From footwear to photography, this is the age of nostalgia and we are surrounded by retro icons everywhere we look.”

The business also recently unveiled a new multimillion-pound TV campaign, which is part of its first major brand refresh in 12 years.