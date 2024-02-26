Nakd has added a duo of Fruit & Fibre bars to its lineup.

Billed as the “first” snack bars of their kind, Apple & Cinnamon and Strawberry & Raspberry each contain more than 6g fibre and are HFSS compliant.

Both single bars and mutlipacks of three (rsp: £1.25/44g-£3/3x44g) will hit Sainsbury’s shelves on 6 March, ahead of a wider retail rollout.

Nakd entered the functional snack bar space last March with a trio of protein bars, containing dates, peanuts and chicory fibre.

“Having successfully entered the ‘bars with benefits’ category in 2023 with the launch of our protein bars and delivering £2.3m RSV in just eight months, we are well placed to help retailers meet customer needs for healthy and functional snack bars,” said Nakd marketing director Jo Agnew, citing Circana data [30 December 2023].

“Our new Fruit & Fibre bars present a strong opportunity for retailers to grow snack bar sales and attract health-conscious shoppers,” Agnew added.

The launch will be backed by a digital push, including a partnership with gastroenterologist Dr Michael Braude.

It comes after Nakd expanded into cereals in August with the launch of three HFSS-compliant granola SKUs inspired by its snack bars: Blueberry Muffin, Cocoa Orange and Peanut Delight.