Naksha has teamed up with the Singapore Tourism Board to launch a trio of meal kits inspired by Singaporean food culture.

They are: Lemak Cili Padi, a creamy coconut curry with lime leaf, turmeric and rice noodles; Ngoh Hiang, rice paper summer rolls with five-spice and paprika; and Asam Pedas, a spiced tomato stew with tamarind, lemongrass and jasmine rice (rsp: £6.99-£8.99).

All three kits have rolled into Whole Foods Market, Harrods and the brand’s own webstore.

The recipes, which each serve two, were created by Haikal Johari, who is head chef at Michelin-starred Singapore restaurant Alma.

They were intended to “shine a spotlight on the Malay, Peranakan and Chinese influences in Singaporean cuisine”, according to Naksha.

“Singapore food is a melting pot,” said Johari.

“The three classic recipes included in this collection are much loved in Singapore but not necessarily well known in the wider world; we want to change that,” he added.

The launch coincides with the Singapore Food Festival (19-30 July), which this year celebrates its 30th anniversary.

“The Singapore Food Festival is an incredible showcase of our cuisine,” said Michael Rodriguez, area director of the Singapore Tourism Board for northern and southwestern Europe.

“Thanks to our partnership with Naksha, foodies here in the UK can now experience it through these premium recipe kits,” Rodriguez added.