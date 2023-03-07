Nestlé is aiming to shake up the breakfast category with its latest innovation, Kit Kat Cereal.

The NPD is set to hit retailers from mid-April, bringing the chocolate bar to consumers’ morning meals.

Billed as capturing the “essence of the original chocolate bar”, the “indulgent” innovation is the brainchild of the Nestlé chocolate development team.

The “crispy cereal squares” promise the ”delicious taste of chocolate and wafer”, which was ”sure to delight loyal Kit Kat fans”, according to the supplier.

Made with a milk chocolate-flavoured coating, it is a source of five vitamins as well as calcium and iron. It also provides 126 calories per 30g serving, with 11 servings per pack.

The new product delivered “a delicious taste of Kit Kat and has been developed to cater to consumers who are looking for an occasional, indulgent breakfast option that can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet”, said Sarah Fordy, head of marketing at Cereal Partners UK & Ireland.

It marks the latest innovation to join the Kit Kat family after it unveiled Caramel, Bites with Lotus Biscoff, and Chunky White with Lotus Biscoff earlier this year.