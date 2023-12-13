Australian better-for-you drinks company Nexba is to introduce a coffee kombucha in the UK.

Kombuccino Espresso (rsp: £180/250ml) would offer “a delicious combo of kombucha goodness and smooth espresso”, according to Nexba.

It was made by mixing kombucha and “natural arabica coffee extract” before pasteurisation to “maintain shelf stability”.

The sugar-free drink would be available initially via Amazon and the brand’s DTC platform.

Kombuccino Espresso combined taste and functionality by “smashing together two hot categories: gut-loving kombucha and RTD coffee”, said Nexba’s CEO for EMEA David Wallwork.

It would “appeal to consumers who enjoy great taste and the natural energising benefits of coffee” as well as providing “a unique, dairy-free option as an alternative to both dairy-based cold coffee and existing kombuchas,” he added.

The NPD comes with value sales of RTD coffee up 13.7% to £293.4m [NIQ 52 w/e 17 July]. The market for kombucha, meanwhile, is much smaller at £19.3m but has grown by 31.3% [NIQ 52 w/e 7 October].

It is the latest piece of diversification from Nexba, which has looked to move beyond its core one-litre rPET format kombucha in recent years.

The brand’s range now comprises kombuchas, water kefirs, sparkling waters, soft drinks and nootropics.

Its canned products are made in Poland, while production of its bottled kombucha’s was recently moved to Tarka Springs in Devon.