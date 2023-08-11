Old el Paso is continuing its efforts to lure health-conscious consumers with the launch of a “super light” tortilla.

The Extra Thin wraps (rsp: £2.15/6x32g) have the same surface area as the brand’s Large Tortillas – allowing the same functionality and amount of filling – but are 30% thinner.

Each wrap weighs in at 96 calories, 45% fewer than Large Tortillas, which provide 175 calories per serve.

According to Old el Paso, they didn’t compromise on taste, texture, or product experience and provided “the same softness and flexibility” its tortillas were known for.

They have hit Tesco and Asda shelves and will be supported by a £400,000 marketing investment across PoS, social media and digital advertising.

It comes after the General Mills-owned brand last month launched a burrito bowl meal kit to appeal to shoppers seeking healthier mealtime options.

“We invest in innovation to ensure we’re continually recruiting new households and driving category growth,” said General Mills head of meals Aditi Hilgers.

In addition to Extra Thin tortillas and the burrito bowl meal kit, Old el Paso had a pipeline of NPD planned for the coming months, Hilgers added.

The innovation push comes after a decline in demand for cooking sauces and meal kits saw Old el Paso shed £6.2m last year, with volumes falling 6.4% [NIQ 52 w/e 31 December 2022].

It subsequently launched a TV campaign in January 2023 designed to “encourage people to turn more Fridays into fajita Fridays”.