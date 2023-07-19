Old El Paso has expanded beyond its tortilla heartlands by launching a burrito bowl meal kit.

The kit comprises lime and coriander flavoured rice, a seasoning mix for chicken and a seasoning mix to create a sauce topping.

All components could be easily assembled to create “a perfect family-favourite meal in just 20 minutes”, according to the brand.

The NPD – which launched in the US in 2021 – would appeal to shoppers seeking healthier mealtime options, it added.

It has rolled into Morrisons and Ocado.

The innovation is the first of three new products to be launched by Old El Paso over the coming months.

The General Mills-owned brand said it wanted to “drive interest in the Mexican category by bringing restaurant-level innovation into the home”.

“We’re confident that our new Chili & Paprika Burrito Bowl kit will stir up excitement down the Mexican aisle and present consumers with even more occasions to enjoy Old El Paso,” said General Mills head of meals Aditi Hilgers.

However, it comes after a decline in demand for cooking sauces and meal kits last year saw Old El Paso shed £6.2m, with volumes falling 6.4% [NIQ 52 w/e 31 December 2022].

In a bid to reverse its fortunes, Old El Paso kicked off 2023 with a TV campaign designed to “encourage people to turn more Fridays into fajita Fridays”.