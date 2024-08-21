Oreo has ramped up its cocoa content, as the shelf price of its Original cookies has rocketed by as much as 25% in the supermarkets.

Billed as “the tastiest Oreo cookie yet”, the new recipe – which also sees a reduction in sugar – was in response to “the changing tastes of consumers… seeking “a more balanced experience”, said the brand.

Owner Mondelez has been gradually rolling out the reformulated biscuits since July. It has coincided with marked shelf price hikes in Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Waitrose and Ocado.

Oreo Original 154g rose in price from £1.20 to £1.30 in Morrisons on 31 July, and again to £1.50 on 12 August – representing a 25% increase overall [Assosia 8 w/e 19 August 2024].

The same product has soared 15.4% in Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Ocado, from £1.30 to £1.50 – and by 6.7%, from £1.50 to £1.60, in Waitrose over the period. Shelf price has remained stable in Asda at £1.30.

The cocoa crunch

Mondelez had “made some carefully considered list price increases across our Oreo range” in July, a spokeswoman for the supplier confirmed.

They implemented as a “last resort”, as the business was “continuing to experience significantly higher input costs across our supply chain, with ingredients such as cocoa and sugar, which are widely used in our products, costing far more than they have done previously”, she added.

“The list price increases made to Oreo products were made prior to the launch of the renovated Oreo products.”

Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose and Ocado declined to comment, while Morrisons and Asda did not respond to requests for comment.

It comes after Mondelez last month admitted to raising the price of Cadbury Dairy Milk, citing soaring cocoa prices.

The base price of Dairy Milk 110g rose 12.1% in Sainsbury’s; 10% in Asda; and 5.7% in Waitrose [Assosia 52 w/e 18 July 2024]. It has since risen by 10.7% in Tesco. Dairy Milk 95g, meanwhile, rose 15.5% in Aldi [Assosia, 52 w/e 15 August 2024].