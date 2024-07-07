Pip & Nut is entering the snack bar category with a trio of peanut butter stuffed oat bars.

Original, Chocolate and Apple & Cinnamon contain Glebe Farm’s British oats and Pip & Nut’s peanut butter, made with single-origin Argentinian peanuts.

They will launch via Pip & Nut’s webstore and on Amazon tomorrow as singles (rsp: £1.35/48g) and in cases of 15 bars (£19).

Original and Chocolate multipacks (rsp: £3/3x48g) will then roll into Tesco on 17 July, with single formats of all three variants hitting WHSmith on 25 July.

“This range was inspired by our community of fans and their love of peanut butter on oats for breakfast,” said Pip & Nut founder Pip Murray.

“We didn’t feel like there was an on-the-go option on the market that matched up when it came to flavour or nutritional credentials,” she added.

“Over the years we have perfected our peanut butter, and these new bars are literally stuffed with it… I can’t wait for consumers to try them.”

Pip & Nut overtook Sun-Pat in terms of market share in 2023, and was the only nut butter to buck wider category declines – thanks to increased distribution in the major retailers.

Murray was named ‘Entrepreneur of the year’ at The Grocer Gold Awards 2024 last week, in recognition of the brand’s success.

