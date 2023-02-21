Pladis has added the two-strong Tartlets range to its McVitie’s biscuits brand.

The treats – which feature a biscuit base, white cream filling and milk chocolate or raspberry yoghurt topping – have landed in Asda, with a wider rollout planned for the coming months (rsp: 75p/100g).

“We’re very excited to welcome Tartlets to the McVitie’s family,” said Pladis UK&I marketing director Cassie French.

“As evidenced by our wide range of beloved biscuits, we’re always looking to give our fans something new to try. And at just 75p per pack, McVitie’s Tartlets offer great value so everyone can still enjoy a sweet treat.”

It comes a Pladis has embarked on a major NPD push across its biscuit brands in recent weeks.

It took its resurgent McVitie’s BN brand into cake this January with Mini Rolls in Chocolate and Raspberry (rsp: £1/285g), after having relaunched it in January 2022 following a four-year hiatus.

Earlier this month, it introduced a range of non-HFSS nut butter-filled snack bars called Wholistic under Go Ahead.