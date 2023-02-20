Plantastic has launched a trio of creamy plant-based pasta sauces.

They are: Tomato & Chargrilled Pepper, Spicy Cajun Tomato and Caramelised Onion & Sweet Potato (rsp: £2.79/350g).

The “creamy, quick and versatile” sauces contain no artificial colours or preservatives and provide one of the recommended 5 a day per half jar.

They would tackle the belief held by 31% of consumers that ”plant-based food doesn’t taste as good as non-plant-based”, said Plantastic owner Premier Foods [Consumer Quant survey, July 2022].

“We have created this range of unique sauces which deliver creaminess, without the use of dairy, to ensure that plant-based consumers don’t have to compromise on taste,” said Premier Foods brand director for plant-based Hong Sim.

“Our mission is to popularise plant-based by offering products that respond to the demand for great taste, convenience and quality.

“We have done exactly that by introducing the brand into a new category in three flavours within the grocery sector. This new range aims to attract new customers into the cooking sauces category, whilst offering a solution to those looking for plant-based products that will deliver on taste.

“The need for affordable, filling, and nutritious food is growing and so is the need for products that help meals go further.”

However, these “affordable” sauces come as hundreds of Premier Foods products have leapt in price by as much as 59% in recent weeks.

As reported by The Grocer, the likes of Sharwood’s, Loyd Grossman and Mr Kipling have seen increases across at least 200 lines in the two weeks to 14 February 2023 [Assosia].

And Bisto instant gravy SKUs are up as much as 50.9% across Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Asda since the beginning of 2023.